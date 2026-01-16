Pro Cheerleading League makes history with first match in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pro Cheer League is making history Friday night as the first professional cheerleading platform hosts its inaugural match in Indianapolis.

The PCL Match begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ION, featuring four elite teams competing in head-to-head skill battles including tumbling, stunts, and basket tosses, plus high-energy team routines set to music.

The four inaugural teams are Atlanta Air, Dallas Drive, Golden State Grit, and Miami Metal. Each roster includes 10-12 female athletes and 10-12 male athletes, representing what organizers call "the highest level of cheer talent and teamwork."

Tonight's Indianapolis match kicks off a five-event season:

Jan 16 - Indianapolis

Feb 13 - Atlanta

Feb 27 - Houston

March 13 - Anaheim

March 27 - Nashville

The league targets elite cheer athletes aged 18 and older, offering a professional career path beyond high school and college competition.

The timing coincides with cheerleading's growing recognition as a legitimate sport. The International Olympic Committee officially recognized cheerleading as an Olympic sport in 2021.

While it won't be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, the IOC recognition makes cheerleading eligible for future Olympics.

All matches will air live on ION at 8 p.m. ET.

