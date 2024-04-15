Procrastinators: Here's what to do if you have not filed your taxes yet

INDIANAPOLIS — April 15 is Tax Day, meaning your taxes are due before midnight if you’re filing electronically.

If you’re filing by paper, it must be postmarked by April 15.

If you’ve procrastinated, you’re not alone. An estimated 19 million taxpayers, or 12%, request an extension of time to file.

The Internal Revenue Service says if you ask for an extension, you will get another six months to file your taxes, or until October 15.

It’s free, you can request an extension at www.irs.gov, and you don’t have to give a reason to get an extension.

You can use IRS Free File to request an extension.

Just be aware:



An extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes.

You should estimate and pay any owed taxes by your regular deadline to help avoid possible penalties.

You must file your extension request no later than the regular due date of your return.

“Paying late is one half a percent per month, or part of the month that you haven't paid in full up to 25% for not paying on time,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis. “The failure to file penalty is 5% per month up to 25% so filing late is a lot bigger penalty than paying late.”

You can also get an extension by paying your estimated income tax due and indicate that the payment is for an extension using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment or a credit or debit card — this way you won't have to file a separate extension form.

MORE DETAILS FROM IRS ON PENALTIES

Failure-to-pay penalty is charged for failing to pay your tax by the due date.



The late payment penalty is 0.5% of the tax owed after the due date, for each month or part of a month the tax remains unpaid, up to 25%.

You won't have to pay the penalty if you can show reasonable cause for the failure to pay on time.

10 days after the IRS issues a final notice of intent to levy or seize property, the 0.5% rate increases to 1% per month.

The penalty rate is 0.25% for each month or part of a month in which an installment agreement is in effect.

Failure-to-file penalty is charged on returns filed after the due date or extended due date, absent a reasonable cause for filing late.

