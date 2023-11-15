Professional sports officials teach officiating to students at Westfield High School

WESTFIELD — A shortage of referees is impacting youth sports across Indiana. A non-profit called Sports Officials Cares held a clinic at Westfield High School on Wednesday.

"We learned the officiating tactics and mechanics of each sport. Football, baseball, soccer and basketball," said Trey Buchanan, a senior at Westfield High School.

Buchanan plays basketball and says it's eye opening to see the other side of things. Refs and umpires from the highest levels were working with them.

"When I was a young kid playing sports, and even in college, I never knew officiating was an option," said Kristopher Loving, with Sports Officials Cares.

Loving says there's a shortage of referees and umpires across youth sports.

"Every sport, every community, every state, every level is struggling for quality, capable officials," said Loving.

According to the National Federation of State High School Sports, it's been an issue for the past 15 years. From 2018-2021, about 50,000 high school refs quit.

"Following the pandemic, most people didn’t come back due to poor treatment, poor sportsmanship, travel and just a lot of negative environments. Social media and viral moments have either kept them from coming back or starting in the first place," said Loving.

At their clinic, they were hoping to get the younger generation interested because sports isn't slowing down anytime soon.

"There’s an old saying 'without officials it’s just recess', so if parents and kids want to enjoy the benefits and beauty of sports, we need more officials. We need help from those spectators, parents and coaches to make the environment more positive and welcoming," said Loving.

You can become a game official through the IHSAA. To learn more about the registration process, click here.

