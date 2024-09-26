Program that assists with society re-entry is asking City of Indianapolis for more money

INDIANAPOLIS — A program that transitions people from jail back into society is asking the city of Indianapolis for more money.

It comes after Wednesday night's public safety budget meeting.

"We have had many people crying telling us how important it's been and how life changing it's been," said Lahny Silva, with Hope Hustlers.

Thomas Ridley's Hope Hustlers program has changed lives. It's one program of many that has helped hundreds, who were lined up outside the Warren Township Government center on Thursday.

WRTV THOMAS RIDLEY'S 1 LIKE ME HOPE HUSTLERS PROGRAM HELPS HUNDREDS

"I's going to help me tremendously and get this expungement off my record," said Antwan Hinton. "It will change my future, especially when I go and apply for jobs."

The program has helped many with expungement, licenses, and other support.

"We have men and women who haven't had a license in years and are getting a license now," said Silva. "We are helping generations of families get back on the road."

WRTV THOMAS RIDLEY'S 1 LIKE ME HOPE HUSTLERS PROGRAM HELPS HUNDREDS

Silva is one of many who addressed the Indianapolis City Council Wednesday night about its public safety budget proposal.

She asked the council to reconsider their 2025 budget and the determination of the controller's office to decline extension of the contact.

Hope Hustlers has worked with Indy Peace Fellowship and Martindale Brightwood. The neighborhood legal clinic cites how the program has reduced crime.

Silva says they have funding coming from other sources. Still, she hopes the city sees their need and changes its mind.

WRTV THOMAS RIDLEY'S 1 LIKE ME HOPE HUSTLERS PROGRAM HELPS HUNDREDS

"If you take a look around, you can see how many people need help," said Hinton. "It helps anyone who needs a second chance."

WRTV reached out to the city about the funding.

It said much of the funding for 2024 came from federal funds that have to be spent by the end of the year.

With just three months left, the city is concerned the money will not be spent in time and would be lost for other potential projects.