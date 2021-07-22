Programs at Coburn Place support kids of domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic has played a major role in the surge of domestic violence cases in our community.

When abuse occurs it doesn't only impact the survivor, but often the whole family, including children.

The leaders of Coburn Place on East 38th Street told WRTV that in addition to providing housing and resources for those in need, they also have programming specifically for kids.

Julie Henson, the vice president of development at Coburn Place said:

"Kids are often overlooked when you think about domestic violence and interpersonal abuse, but we know that kids that experience or witness abuse are more likely to be abused when they get older. And so we know that our children's program here at Coborn Place is the most vital thing that we do to break the cycle of abuse once and for all."

Last year, those programs helped more than 600 children. So far in 2021, 400 new families have reached out for help.