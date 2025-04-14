Project DeterMAN aims to create a supportive community for men in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Work is underway at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, to recruit men for Project DeterMAN.

Under the leadership of Cedric Myles, coordinator and coach of the program, the initiative aims to create a safe space where men can gather, share experiences, and assist one another in overcoming life's challenges.

Myles envisions a program that embodies a "barbershop kind of atmosphere" where no topic is off-limits.

WRTV

"I’m trying to build a brotherhood, a community of men where we can come together, discuss whatever," he explains.

Since taking over as coordinator in November, Myles has been actively recruiting men to join the program, emphasizing the importance of connecting with like-minded individuals who are committed to personal growth and community improvement.

Lee Austin recently relocated from Chicago to Indianapolis. He's already seeing the impact of the program.

“It’s a great support system. I didn’t know anybody, so pretty much, these are the guys that I know out here,” Austin shared.

WRTV

He has formed a friendship with fellow participant Taylor Starks.

“We just became brothers… he’s one of the first people I met after I moved," Austin said.

The positive environment created by Project DeterMAN has resonated with participants.

Starks emphasizes that the program offers a safe haven, saying, “This is a good program as far as giving me a place to go… and just hang out and play spades, play chess. This is a place you can be safe… learn, build & grow. No violence, no threats of violence.”

Project DeterMAN is an Elevation Grant recipient, a partnership initiative between the City of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Foundation. This grant program awards funding to organizations addressing violent crime through community building.

WRTV

Myles underscores that the resources available at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center are diverse, ranging from workforce development to mental health support and legal assistance.

“If it’s not having a driver’s license preventing you from getting a job, we’re going to assist you in getting your license back,” he states. “At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about… improving a life.”

For those interested in joining Project DeterMAN, an open enrollment event will take place at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center on May 17th from 3 to 6 p.m..

Project DeterMAN is looking for men aged 18 and older to become part of their growing community. There are no set meeting times; however, the hope is to gather participants at least once a month to foster ongoing connections.