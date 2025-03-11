Project Indy hopes empower young adults this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer hiring season is now underway, that’s according to the city of Indianapolis.

Tuesday morning, Mayor Joe Hogsett, EmployIndy, and Indy Parks announced its 2025 edition of the Project Indy summer jobs initiative at Frederick Douglass Park.

The city says Project Indy is currently offering more than 250 available positions from over 160 local employers.

“Having meaningful employment keeps gives them a focus, and keeps them engaged,” Frederick Douglass Park Manager Derrick Miller said.

The city says Project Indy was launched in 2016 by Mayor Hogsett alongside EmployIndy, the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee and the Marion County Commission on Youth.

“Over the course of nearly a decade, Project Indy has helped our young people not only to stay busy while earning a fair wage but also to develop the essential skills and experience that will lead them on to high-quality, long-term employment as adults," Mayor Hogsett said in a release.

The city says Project Indy has helped more than 19,200 young adults in Marion County by providing work and allowing them to explore new career fields. In 2024, more than 1,575 young people in Indianapolis were connected to job opportunities through Project Indy.

Youth ages 16-24 can get started using Project Indy’s virtual job board by simply texting “ProjectIndy” to 317-659-9657 or visiting projectindy.net. Employers interested in hiring youth can sign up to be a Project Indy partner here.

