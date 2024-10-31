Project Will using crime prevention grant to open new location near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Project Will, an organization that helps people with behavioral health challenges and intellectual disabilities, is expanding to help a new demographic of Hoosiers.

"Everything we do here, we're trying to emulate work. So from the minute they walk in the door, they're clocking in, they clock out at the end of the day," Jeanine Coleman-Miller, Project Will's Founder & Executive Director said.

Project Will

The organization is using crime prevention grant money from the city of Indianapolis to open LINKS at 1010. The new location will open soon at 10th Street and Central Avenue in Indianapolis.

LINKS at 1010 will be an expansion of the LINKS initiative, a day program located at Project Will off Graham Road on the north side for adults ages 18 to 35.

Project Will

LINKS stands for leadership, independence, neighborly, knowledge and skills.

In a classroom setting, participants learn social and communication skills. They also put those skills to use by volunteering with several different organizations in our community.

Watch: How the LINKS initiative is helping Hoosiers

How the LINKS initiative helps Hoosiers

"I really want to do some things that change my life and focus on my life skills," Michael Lipsey said.

Lipsey has two jobs and also takes part in the LINKS initiative. The skills he's mastering at Project Will include teamwork, self-advocacy and communication. They help him when he's on and off the clock.

"Healthy relationships. Green flag and red flag, because the green flag is healthy and the red flag is not healthy. The green flag, you trust one another and the red flag means you disrespect each other," Lipsey said.

Project Will

LINKS at 1010 will target a new demographic. The new location will help those with a criminal background and also those who may be at risk of justice involvement. The new expansion will have a preventative approach, but also an intervention.

"So wanted to look at, how can we help impact our community? We know some of these individuals don't make the best choices, but we want to come alongside them and help them, give them something to do once they exit school, give them a program that they can build community in and feel like they belong," Coleman-Miller said.

Watch: Why Project Will is opening LINKS at 1010

Why open LINKS at 1010

Project Will is funded by the Medicaid waiver. Coleman-Miller says many families don't know how to access that resource. LINKS at 1010 will help.

"So we are really trying to reach the demographics that may not know how to navigate the resources that are available to them once their young adult has exited schools. So particularly those people of color, are really who we're looking for, ages 18 to 35," Coleman-Miller said.

An opening date for the LINKS at 1010 hasn't been announced yet, work is still being done to complete the new space.

Project Will

Participants do not have to be diagnosed with an intellectual disability to be a part of LINKS at 1010. They will have psychologists that will come alongside families.

Project Will is also looking for employer partnerships who are looking for entry-level talent.