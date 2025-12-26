Prominent Indiana personal injury attorney Ken Nunn dies at 85

INDIANAPOLIS — Ken Nunn, a personal injury attorney and head of one of the largest personal injury practices in the state, died at the age of 85 on Christmas Eve, his law office posted on Thursday.

According to the post on social media, Nunn is survived by his children, Vicky and David, and his two grandchildren, Katie and Jimmy.

The post said that Nunn came from humble beginnings. He grew up in a single-parent household in the poorest section of Jeffersonville, Indiana. The post said that with the support of his wife, Leah, Nunn graduated from Indiana University with a degree in business and then went on to earn his law degree from the Indiana University School of Law in 1967.

Nunn opened his practice in Bloomington in 1967. What started with a simple card table and folding chairs rapidly grew into one of the largest law practices in the state, with nearly 90 employees, including 12 lawyers, and serving every county in Indiana.

"Ken will be remembered for the legacy that he has created and for the good he has contributed to his family, his employees, and for the tens of thousands that he and his law firm have helped for over 50 years," the post reads.

The post said Nunn's daughter, Vicky, who has been part of the law office since 2001, will step in to take over as leader of the office.