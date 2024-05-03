Property taxes, crime, education and more: 1 on 1 with Republican Gubernatorial candidates

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV sat down with all six gubernatorial candidates ahead of the Republican Primary Election on Tuesday, May 7.
We asked all six of them the same questions about issues WRTV has previously reported on, hoping it will help Hoosiers make an informed decision when they cast their vote.
Candidates responses are posted in the order they appear on the ballot.
When it comes to inflation and the cost of living, here is what they had to say:
Each one of them also discussed property taxes.
WRTV also wanted to know what a governor could do about crime across the state and what their plan was to address it.
Education spending is also a question we posed to the candidates.
We also asked them if they would address the scrutiny surrounding the Department of Child Services.
Finally, we asked them about the upcoming change in how families are compensated for providing care for their medically complex children.
The winner of the Republican Primary Election will likely face off with Jennifer McCormick, the only Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race for Indiana.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Governor Eric Holcomb cannot run again because of term limits. He has served two terms and was elected in 2016.