Property taxes, crime, education and more: 1 on 1 with Republican Gubernatorial candidates

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV sat down with all six gubernatorial candidates ahead of the Republican Primary Election on Tuesday, May 7.

We asked all six of them the same questions about issues WRTV has previously reported on, hoping it will help Hoosiers make an informed decision when they cast their vote.

Candidates responses are posted in the order they appear on the ballot.

When it comes to inflation and the cost of living, here is what they had to say:

Gubernatorial candidates on the economy

Each one of them also discussed property taxes.

Gubernatorial candidates on taxes

WRTV also wanted to know what a governor could do about crime across the state and what their plan was to address it.

Gubernatorial candidates on Crime

Education spending is also a question we posed to the candidates.

Gubernatorial candidates on education

We also asked them if they would address the scrutiny surrounding the Department of Child Services.

Gubernatorial candidates on DCS

Finally, we asked them about the upcoming change in how families are compensated for providing care for their medically complex children.

Gubernatorial candidates on the attendant care program

The winner of the Republican Primary Election will likely face off with Jennifer McCormick, the only Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race for Indiana.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Governor Eric Holcomb cannot run again because of term limits. He has served two terms and was elected in 2016.