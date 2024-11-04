Proposal supporting U.S.-backed ceasefire plan to be introduced at City-County council meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday night, locals push to end an international war.

The Indianapolis City-County Council will introduce a proposal supporting a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan, regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

“Nothing the city of Indianapolis passes tonight is going to stop bombs from falling, but this is at least one step to show that we are listening to our constituents,” Councilor Jesse Brown told WRTV.

City Councilor Brown is sponsoring the proposal.

“We all want to see an end to the hostilities there, but it can’t come at the safety and expense of the safety and security of Israelis,” David Sklar, the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, said.

The proposal comes as the council is introducing a separate resolution calling for our community to coexist and stand up against hate.

“It’s important for us to understand each other and talk about these things in a way that’s productive,” Sklar said.

Monday's City-County Council meeting starts at 7 p.m.