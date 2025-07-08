Proposed ordinance to target late-night food trucks after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis food truck operators are on edge as the city prepares to introduce a new ordinance that targets food trucks and late-night vendors.

While no official details have been released, city officials have confirmed that a proposal is in the works regarding the trucks at Monday night's city council meeting.

Police Chief Chris Bailey recently said, “Food trucks are a constant source of issues, especially after the bars close.” He added, “We’re working with City-County Councilors to create an ordinance."

What exactly the ordinance will include is still unknown. Whether it will limit operating hours, specific streets or the number of trucks permitted downtown has not been clarified.

For local food truck owner A.J. Feeney-Ruiz, the uncertainty itself poses a serious threat to his business.

“Restrictions on downtown food trucks would devastate us,” said Feeney-Ruiz, who owns Bread Books Bourbon and Bacon. “Late night is our business, and we've built it for five years and never had a single issue.”

Feeney-Ruiz said his truck has served late-night crowds on Mass Ave for years, and he sees the business as part of the downtown ecosystem, not a problem.

“People have always wanted food after bars before food trucks, it was hot dog carts, diners, 24-hour spots,” he said. “We provide safe, affordable food when nothing else is open."

Feeney-Ruiz acknowledges that downtown violence is a real concern, especially in the Mile Square area, but he argues that food trucks are not the root cause.

"If they want to put limits on the trucks, it should be in the Mile Square area," said Ruiz. "We have never had an issue on Mass Ave."

The city says a proposal will be introduced in the coming weeks, but until then, the future of late-night vending downtown remains unclear.