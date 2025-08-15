Prosecutors remind parents of child support assistance during Child Support Awareness Month

BOONE COUNTY — As August marks Child Support Awareness Month, many parents find the pursuit of child support to be a stressful and uncomfortable process. However, prosecutor's offices, such as the one in Boone County, are available to assist those who qualify through this often challenging journey.

"Whether you are someone that makes minimum wage or you are a CEO of a Fortune 500 company, everyone is required to pay some kind of child support," said Kent Eastwood, Boone County Prosecutor.

According to Eastwood's office, the state of Indiana collected $498 million in child support in 2024, with a significant portion of that collection facilitated by prosecutors statewide, including Boone County. In 2024 alone, his office collected $3.4 million in child support, assisting around 2,000 residents in the county.

"We can help track certain things down and determine what child support should be and then help collect that," Eastwood added.

The dedicated team of case managers at prosecutor’s offices across Indiana works to ensure these processes run smoothly. Each county features a child support division to address the needs of parents and guardians.

"I like the fact that I can help everyone," said Jenna Crick, a Child Support Case Manager at the Boone County Prosecutor's Office. "Mainly because the money goes back to the children. That is why we are here. It's for the kids."

Crick noted that many parents are often skeptical about whether her office can secure the support they need, but once the process is complete, they often feel a sense of relief.

"Once that does happen and we are able to use our tools to get ahold of the payer, then they are shocked, thankful, appreciative, and it's a lot easier process from start to finish," Crick explained.

Although the process can sometimes take time, accessing assistance through the prosecutor’s office is free for parents. For some, it may involve simply filling out the required documentation, which is why Eastwood wants to remind parents that help is available.

To initiate the process of obtaining child support, it’s best to contact your local prosecutor's office. They can provide information on the required forms to complete. For details about what proper forms you may need or to seek assistance, click here. You are also encouraged to call your local prosecutor's office.