Protesters rally against immigration policies on Trump anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers organized a protest Tuesday in Military Park calling out immigration enforcement measures, marking one year since President Trump returned to office.

The demonstration focused on opposing ICE operations in cities like Minneapolis as organizers said they were encouraged by those who braved the cold to join.

The protest took place one day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

WATCH | Protesters gather at Military Park against ICE on Trump anniversary

"We just celebrated Martin Luther King Junior Day yesterday, but a lot of people are not feeling the spirit of his words," one organizer said. "We're under attack from the Trump regime, a lot of unfortunate things have been going on with ICE terrorizing communities and cities across the country."

The speaker said protesters are concerned about program funding cuts and ongoing military conflicts.

"Our programs are being stripped of funding. We're trying to wage wars. Working class people are tired of it, so we're here," they said.

The demonstration was part of ongoing protests against current immigration enforcement policies.