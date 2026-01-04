Protesters rally on Monument Circle against U.S. actions in Venezuela

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of protesters gathered Saturday on Monument Circle to oppose recent U.S. military actions involving Venezuela, calling on the federal government to end what they described as a new war.

The Indianapolis demonstration was one of several anti-war rallies held across the country. Protesters held signs reading “Stop the U.S. war on Venezuela” and said the actions taken by U.S. leaders do not reflect the will of the American people.

“They’re acting in our name, but without our consent,” said Sam James, a member of ANSWER Indiana, an organization that advocates against war and racism.

James said the group believes most Americans oppose military involvement in Venezuela.

“U.S. people do not support the war in Venezuela and demand an end to the attacks,” she said.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun addressed the situation in a post on the social media platform X, writing in part that by arresting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, "The president is cutting off narcoterrorism at the source and helping save Hoosier lives.”

Protest organizer Noah Leininger said U.S. intervention historically has harmed other countries and warned against repeating what he called past mistakes.

“Countries are worse off because of United States intervention, and I think a majority of Americans, as we’re seeing, oppose another U.S. intervention of that kind,” Leininger said.

Leininger said protesters stand in support of the Venezuelan people and their right to determine their own future.

“We stand for the people of Venezuela and for their sovereignty and their ability to make their own decisions,” he said.