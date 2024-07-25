Public ice skating to return after a decade away at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Ice skating is returning to the Indiana State Fairgrounds after a decade long break.

On Thursday, the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Total Package Hockey (TPH) announced a partnership set to begin in September that will bring ice rinks to the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion and Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“We are beyond excited to announce this partnership with Total Package Hockey, who is an internationally renowned company in the youth hockey and ice management space,” said Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. “This partnership marks an iconic moment for our future by preserving the tradition of youth hockey and public ice skating at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for generations to come.”

Total Package Hockey is a leading provider of hockey development programs worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Indiana State Fair Commission to manage the rinks at the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion and the Coliseum,” shared Judi Kremer, Director and Head of Operations of TPH Indiana. “We look forward to working alongside the dedicated team in Indianapolis to bring the TPH experience to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in 2024 and beyond!”

Specific details on the schedule are to come at a later date, but will be available on the Indiana State Fair website.