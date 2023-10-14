Puerto Rico police locate body amid search for missing Indiana art teacher

PUERTO RICO — Authorities in Puerto Rico located a body while searching for a missing Indiana art teacher.

Amanda Webster, 44, went missing earlier this week while on vacation in Puerto Rico, according to local police.

Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio Lopez Figueroa ordered an “Ashanti Alert” on Friday asking citizens to search for Webster.

“Webster was reported missing on Wednesday by the landlord of the place she is staying at, after realizing she failed to leave the home as agreed upon and left her belongings and a rented car on the property,” the police department said in a social media post.

Webster is 5’6” and 147 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at the Casa Parcha guest house near El Yunque National Park in Naguabo.

Puerto Rican Police provided the following missing persons poster:

Policía de Puerto Rico

On Saturday, authorities announced they located a body that “could be that of a woman” in a river where rescuers had been searching for Webster.

Police say they are working to identify the gender and identity of the body.