Puppy survives Madison County police chase that ended with car driven into pond

ANDERSON — A puppy is recovering after surviving a dramatic rescue during a police chase that ended with a car submerged in a pond.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department, on Sept. 22, officers pursued a known felon with active warrants around Anderson. The chase ended when the suspect intentionally drove his vehicle into a pond to avoid arrest.

The vehicle submerged and the suspect swam to shore, where he was taken into custody. Officers believed the suspect was alone in the car during the pursuit.

However, as officers were arresting the suspect, a small puppy surfaced in the pond and was struggling to stay afloat. As law enforcement prepared to enter the water for a rescue, the puppy managed to swim to the edge, where officers pulled it to safety.

Madison County Sheriff's Department

The puppy was showing signs of distress and was taken to the Anderson Protection League before being transported to a veterinarian. The puppy suffered aspiration pneumonia and was listed in critical but stable condition.

The puppy survived its first night with special care from the Animal Protection League. The puppy had escaped the submerged vehicle on its own.

Madison County Sheriff's Department employees provided financial support to cover the medical expenses. Once the puppy is cleared to go home, it will be adopted.

The suspect was not cooperative and did not tell officers about the puppy being in the vehicle.