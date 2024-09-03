Purdue and IU students head back to campus after IUPUI split, Purdue plans to expand

INDIANAPOLIS — Two weeks into the fall semester, Michigan street is busy on Tuesday morning. Indiana University and Purdue University students are finding their way to and from classes in Indianapolis. IU and Purdue first announced they were splitting what was IUPUI in 2022. Now, that's a reality.

"I live my normal life and don’t see a difference with it," said Mackenzie Chiarella, a nursing student at IU Indianapolis.

Chiarella is in her first year in the nursing program.

"I knew IU was staying pretty stationary. It didn’t change or effect on where I wanted to go," said Chiarella.

Campus is widely marked with IU banners, but there are some signs marking Purdue's presence.

"There’s definitely a culture even though our signs, they don’t exist quite as flashy," said Owen Friedman, a freshman at Purdue in Indianapolis.

"I still feel like Purdue is present on campus," said Nick Sapy, a freshman at Purdue in Indianapolis.

Sapy and Friedman both chose the Indianapolis campus because of the motorsports engineering program.

"To my knowledge this is the only school that has that specific major," said Sapy.

Purdue kicked off the first year of its separate Indianapolis campus with more than 800 students. Most things are staying relatively the same right now. Purdue will continue to lease five buildings from IU.

"We have a 40-year lease on those," said Dan Hasler, the chief operating officer for Purdue University in Indianapolis.

In 2025, Purdue will start to build out its campus. They're leasing 28 acres on the north side of Michigan Street and will start with an academic success building.

"It will be a mixed-use facility. It will be classrooms, some shared workspace, dorms for students in the tower, but also and most importantly community space," said Hasler.

Purdue is also planning on expanding into the city of Indianapolis. The motorsports engineering program will be at Dallara in Speedway, the entrepreneurship and Daniel School of Business program will be offered at High Alpha on Mass Avenue, and a collaborative research site will be in Elanco.