Purdue begins NCAA Tournament, one last run for Westfield native Braden Smith

WESTFIELD— The Purdue Boilermakers begin their quest for a national championship on Friday night and for Westfield native and senior guard Braden Smith it's one last run through the NCAA tournament.

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Purdue begins NCAA Tournament play, one last run for Westfield native Braden Smith

“It truly has been an amazing four years,” said Ginny Smith, Braden's mom.

It's a journey Ginny and Dustin Smith have gotten to share closely with their son.

“You never know how things are going to turn out,” Ginny said. “Your kid makes a decision on where they’re going to go to college, and you support them and then you hope for the best.”

That hope became reality at Purdue, where Smith has built a decorated career as a point guard.

“He has great coaches, great players with him,” said Dustin. “You couldn’t ask for anything else as a point guard. You’ve got guys that can score, guys that are unselfish just like him. Watching him do that for four years has been awesome as a family.”

Braden now stands on the brink of history; he's one assist away from becoming the NCAA’s all-time assist leader, a milestone expected to come during Friday’s game in St. Louis.

“It’s going to be really cool to watch,” Dustin said. “I’ll be glad when it’s over and then you go out and finish playing basketball.”

But beyond records and accolades, each game now carries added meaning.

“From our perspective as parents, we’re just excited to watch these boys compete for one more chance at a national championship, Final Four, whatever it is,” said Ginny. “We’re just excited to be a part of it.”

That support includes simple but meaningful messages before each game.

“Before the game, I always send him a text,” said Dustin. “It’s usually really short — ‘Love ya, I’ll see ya soon, and go be great.’”

A deep run in the NCAA Tournament requires everything to fall into place. But after winning the Big Ten Championship in Chicago, Purdue may be peaking at the right time.

Like many, the Smith family hopes the journey isn’t over yet.

“Go get it done,” said Dustin. “Boiler up,” added Ginny.

