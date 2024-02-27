Purdue Global graduate helping mentor youth on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Theo Gilmore has always had a passion for helping people and has now turned that into a career.

Gilmore works at Elevate Indianapolis, a nonprofit education organization on the east side of Indianapolis. Gilmore teaches the Elevate curriculum at Shortridge and George Washington high schools.

“We take them on different vision trips and expose them to different opportunities that they’re not used to in their communities,” said Gilmore.

WRTV Theo Gilmore Jr. works at Elevate Indianapolis, a nonprofit educational organization that works with urban youth. Gilmore benefited from a partnership between Ivy Tech and Purdue Global, earning degrees from both institutions. (Purdue Global photo/Kelsey Lefever)

Gilmore is also teaching them the value of an education. Gilmore’s path started at Ivy Tech where he go this Associate’s Degree, but a promise to his dad kept him going.

“I lost my dad in 2021, so he always told me like make sure you finish that degree," Gilmore said. "He came to the one at Ivy Tech, so I’m like dad. I did it. Losing him was always my reminder I needed to finish."

Gilmore was already working and to get his Bachelor’s Degree needed some flexibility. He said he first found out about the Pathways Partnership with Ivy Tech and Purdue Global on a social media ad.

The program targets working adults like Gilmore. According to Purdue Global, 350,000 workers in Indiana have some college credit, but no degree. Two million working age Hoosiers have no postsecondary credentials.

“Just seeing what Theo is doing and inspiring youth to have this example of going on and earning a degree it’s just so heart warming because that’s why I do the work that I do to try and make that impact all across the spectrum and encouraging it early on with our youth so they can see I can do this,” said Julie Landaw, the director of community college partnerships with Purdue Global.

Outside of helping with the education part, Gilmore says sometimes the kids just need to know someone is there.

“A lot of them come for advice. A lot of times they do need help with their work," Gilmore said. "Sometimes it’s life things, sometimes they just need someone to help out with.”