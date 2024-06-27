Purdue leaders, alumni celebrate IUPUI split at Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — The long-planned divorce of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is quickly approaching.

Purdue alumni in Indianapolis broke out the black and gold best to celebrate their upcoming independence day.

WRTV

Purdue University hosted an event on Monument Circle Thursday featuring the band's giant drum and various products from West Lafayette.

Purdue University will establish its own Indianapolis campus separate from the now-named Indiana University Indianapolis on July 1, at which point IUPUI will cease to exist.

Purdue University president Mung Chiang and immediate past president Mitch Daniels both attended the celebration on the circle. Both believe the separation will reverse Indiana's "brain drain" and allow Purdue to reach its full potential in Indianapolis.

WRTV Former Indiana Governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels talks to Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett.

"Purdue has never had the autonomy, the brand, the operation and the resources to operate by ourselves in our capital city until today," Chaing said. "You're going to see the infant and toddler growing rapidly."

"For young people who want a wider array of choices coming out of school, this is the right move at the right time, but it takes nothing away from the great legacy of IUPUI," Daniels said.

WRTV

IUPUI was established just west of downtown Indianapolis in 1969. The two universities voted to separate the joint project in August 2022.