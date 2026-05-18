Purdue President Chiang departs for same role at Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE (WRTV) — Purdue University President Mung Chiang will depart to become president of Northwestern University, the Purdue board of trustees announced Monday.

Chiang will assume his new role on July 1.

Chiang’s wife, Dr. YingKei Hui, will serve as an internal medicine physician at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, an academic medical center that is part of Northwestern Medicine.

Gary Lehman, chair of the Purdue board of trustees, said Chiang’s three-plus years as Purdue’s president were a time of growth and academic excellence during a challenging period in higher education.

A news release said the Purdue board of trustees will name an interim president in the coming weeks. A search for a permanent president will be initiated shortly thereafter.

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