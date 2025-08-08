Purdue University Airport officially opens new Amelia Earhart Terminal with United Airlines flights

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University Airport officially opened its new Amelia Earhart Terminal Friday, marking the return of commercial flights to Chicago O'Hare after years of planning.

Flights from the newly named terminal, dedicated to the aviator who served as an advisor and counselor for women at Purdue from 1935 to 1937, are being operated by United Express.

"She was hugely successful. She inspired women not just to fly but to do things that normally women wouldn't think about doing, or they wanted some encouragement," Gary Lehman, Chairman of the Purdue University Board of Trustees, said.

Each flight can carry up to 50 passengers, representing a significant increase compared to previous service levels. The revival of commercial flights was driven by economic growth in the surrounding community.

"A lot of it has to do with the economic growth that our community is experiencing. The fact that we are growing at levels that are unparalleled for our area," said Jessica Robertson, Associate Vice President of Auxiliary Services.

Many residents of West Lafayette recall the airport's previous commercial service fondly.

"I've lived here for over 30 years so I actually have a picture of myself and my grandparents and my mom from back in the 90s flying out of the terminal," said Lafayette resident Nicole Cyr.

Looking ahead, Cyr shared her excitement for the future flights.

"Not having to travel that distance with three little kids now I can get them on an airplane. It's just so much more efficient and will get us off the road so I am really excited to take my kids on their first flight," she said.

The new flights include 11 weekly departures to O'Hare, with tickets priced around $100. Potential expansion to additional destinations is also on the horizon.

"This is just a start, so we are continuing to talk to airlines. We have some other destinations that we would like to go to and expand to, so more to come," Robertson added.

The project was made possible through partnerships with stakeholders such as Lilly Endowment Inc., READI, and surrounding communities. For more information, click here.