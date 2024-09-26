Purdue University to have no on-campus voting center for 2024 presidential election

WEST LAFAYETTE — In 2020, Purdue students were able to cast their votes for the presidential election at Mackey Arena, but as of right now there is no proposed polling place on campus for Election Day. However, that doesn't mean students can't vote in the city where they get their education.

"There is nothing that says it has to be a permanent on-the-street residence,” Linda Hanson, the President of the Indiana League of Women Voters, said. “By law, they can't be discriminated against for putting down a dorm with their address because their mail goes there. It is possible to use."

If a student is not local to the college campus where they go to school, they need to register with their local address where they are attending school. When they show up to vote, they will simply need to show a state-issued ID.

For state public universities, a student ID is acceptable if it has an expiration date. However, if this is your first time voting in Indiana, there will likely be another requirement.

"Voters who registered by mail, that means if you have downloaded the form and submitted it by mail, you have to show proof of residence when you vote in person,” Hanson said.

There are three major universities in Indiana — Purdue, Ball State, and Indiana University Bloomington.

Only IU has an on-campus voting location. However, they are not a vote center county. Meaning, they must vote at their assigned precinct.

Tippecanoe County Democratic Officials say this is the first time since at least 2008 that students won’t be able to vote on campus at Purdue.



"On-campus voting is far more appealing,” Ken Jones, the Vice Chair of the Tippecanoe Democratic party, said. “The students go to an on-campus location more readily than they do to a near-campus location."

The Tippecanoe County Election Board is meeting on Friday where they will vote on whether or not to allow an early voting site on campus. That voting site will be at Córdova Recreational Sports Center on October 24.

During the press conference with the Tippecanoe County Democratic party, it was said it would only be open for four hours. However, the Tippecanoe County Clerk did not confirm that.

Officials say there are 3,058 students on-campus registered to vote.