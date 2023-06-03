Purpose 4 My Pain hosts grief kickball tournament during national 'Wear Orange Weekend'

INDIANAPOLIS — Purpose 4 My Pain held a grief kickball tournament at Watkins Park today to bring families who have been impacted by gun violence together to have a little bit of fun.

The organization is on a mission to reduce gun violence while also sharing the impact it has left on so many across the country.

“My son was shot nine-and-a-half years ago, and I wanted to create a safe space for families and injured victims,” DeAndra Dycus, Executive Director of Purpose 4 My Pain, said.

Those who attended wore orange for national 'Wear Orange Weekend,' which honors and remembers the victims of gun violence.

Dycus says it’s important to not only honor those who have lost their lives to gun violence, but those who have been shot and wounded or have lost loved ones to shootings as well.

“It’s important that we give everyone a seat at the table. Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all here because of gun violence,” Dycus said.

Organizers say this event is a way to bring families together to lean on and support one another.

“Someone said to me yesterday, ‘how do you get out of bed knowing your son may never walk or talk again?’ That’s a very valid and good question,” Dycus said. “So often you feel like you’re the only one going through these things, but when we have these collective spaces and events, you see there’s someone else who is in your shoes. You can laugh, cry or have a fun time together.”

June is national gun violence awareness month.

The city of Indianapolis launched its #IChoosePeace campaign that aims to provide our youth with valuable opportunities to help them advance and thrive. Purpose 4 My Pain has joined the campaign.

The organization has grief groups for women, siblings and families who have been impacted by gun violence. They host a number of events to show support for victims.

