Putnam County mom missing after police search burning home, find no one inside

PUTNAM CO. —A Putnam County mother hasn't been seen since Sept. 30, and when police responded to her burning home Wednesday, they found no one inside.

Britney Gard is described as 5'9", 140 pounds, with long black hair. She has been entered as a missing endangered person due to her unknown whereabouts.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire at 6243 E. County Road 600 N. in Bainbridge around 7:39 p.m. on October 1.

Smoke was coming from the residence when officers arrived. The first law enforcement officer on scene entered the home and searched it, but found no one inside.

During the investigation, police discovered the homeowner, Britney Gard, was not at the residence. All attempts to contact Gard have been unsuccessful.

According to her social media accounts, Gard is a volleyball mom at North Putnam Middle School and frequently posts about her children.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 dispatch at 765-653-5115, extension zero.