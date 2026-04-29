Putnam County school bus and SUV involved in crash; police investigate

FILLMORE — A school bus carrying 24 students was involved in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday morning.

State police say at approximately 8 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to a crash involving a South Putnam Community School Corporation school bus and a passenger vehicle in rural Putnam County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 47-year-old Mellissa Church of Fillmore was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango eastbound on County Road 50 South at the intersection of County Road 525 East, when her vehicle and a South Putnam School Corporation school bus collided at the intersection.

The bus was driven by 69-year-old Gerald Skoog and was in route to South Putnam High School.

Police say local emergency management service did not take any students to a hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the bus was taken to the high school for a post-crash vehicle inspection.

State police reminds everyone to use caution when around “the big yellow bus.”

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