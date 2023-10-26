2 bears injure owner, escape from Putnam County home on Tuesday

PUTNAM COUNTY — Local authorities had quite the day on Tuesday as they worked to rescue escaped pets on Tuesday.

While law enforcement deals with stray dogs and cats on occasion, Tuesday's call was far from routine.

Officers were called to near Clinton Falls in Putnam County after an individual called dispatch to say her two bears had gotten out of their home.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the owner was injured by the bears but was transported for treatment and is now "ok".

Local officers, deputies, animal experts and conservation officers ascended on the area to search for the bears. Detective Matt Biggs with the sheriff's office acquired a tranqulizer gun and other officers retrieved doses of tranquilizer.

According to the sheriff's office, the bears fortunately returned to their home without the need for tranquilizers and are now in the care of another local exotic animal expert as their owner recovers.