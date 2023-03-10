Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsPutnam County

Actions

Family friend shares legacy, memories after woman, father-in-law killed by falling tree

thumbnail_IMG_3759.jpg
Provided/Cheryl Crosby
Rick Miles Jr. and his wife Brooke
thumbnail_IMG_3759.jpg
Posted at 10:17 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 22:17:08-05

PUTNAM COUNTY — A Putnam County man is recovering in the hospital after a freak accident killed his wife and father.

Authorities say Rick Miles Senior and Brooke Miles were killed after a falling tree landed on top of their vehicle.

"When I found out, I knew I had to do something," Cheryl Crosby, a family friend, told WRTV.

thumbnail_IMG_3763.jpg

Crosby and Brooke Miles used to work together at Roachdale Elementary School.

"Brooke is with Jesus right now. She was a wonderful person, had a tremendous heart. She loved children. I got to see firsthand the relationship that she had with her nieces and her nephews — it was truly one of a kind. She's going to be truly, truly missed."

Rick Miles Jr., Brooke's husband, is still recovering in the hospital. The couple were raising four children in their home.

"I started the GoFundMe page. Right now, with him in the hospital, they are just needing some support from the community and others to help with all of the medical expenses right now and just planning 2 funerals unfortunately, and as we know those are really expensive," Crosby said.

Two children who were also in the vehicle were not injured.

IMG_3758.PNG

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE