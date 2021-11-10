IAC Greencastle to lay off 125 employees in December, plant could close in early 2022

GREENCASTLE — A Putnam County auto parts manufacturer will lay off 125 employees in December and the plant could close in early 2022.

International Automotive Components is expected to lay off 125 employees at its Greencastle plant on or about Dec. 10. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification (WARN) notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 30.

"Unforeseen business circumstances have resulted in the layoffs beginning earlier than expected," the notice said.

IAC Greencastle employees spoke with WRTV in May after UAW Local 2382 president and chairman Jason Waller learned the company planned to slash its workforce by more than 300 employees.

On Wednesday, Waller said company representatives told him layoffs will occur in two waves in early and late December. Waller added that he learned from the company that the remaining 70 or so employees will be let go in early 2022 and the plant will close.

"We're trying to work with the company to try to get some kind of closing agreement," Waller said.

The remaining employees after the December layoffs will be those with a high level of seniority, according to Waller.

He added the ongoing chip shortage is playing a role in when layoffs will occur. The plant's main customer is Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant.

The company filed a WARN notice in May that said 93 employees would be laid off beginning on or about July 23, but Waller said that round was canceled due to attrition.

WRTV has contacted an International Automotive Components North America spokesperson for comment.

