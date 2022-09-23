Mural Festival builds community and brings art to places across Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY — Since 2019, Greencastle has been home to one of Indiana's largest murals.

Now, thanks to six artists from across the world, there are five new murals across Putnam County: two in Greencastle, two in Roachdale and one in Fillmore.

Organizers say after the community's response to the 2019 mural, they knew they wanted to do more and build artistic capacity.

"We want to continue to build mural assets in Greencastle, but we also want to expand that throughout the county and reach communities that don't necessarily get public art interaction," Chris Flegal, co-founder of the Putnam County Mural Project, said.

The Putnam County Mural Project created the county's first Mural Festival centered around the artists and in multiple communities.

"It's been absolutely wonderful to see the outpouring of support from community members, to see parents driving their kids around to the different walls as they're in progress, not just waiting until they're done," Alexandra Chamberlain, Putnam County Mural Project co-founder, said.

Artist Holly Sims, a Putnam County native, had some special assistants from Fillmore Elementary helping with her mural.

"[Sims] came in, we had a school assembly [and] we asked the kids what they wanted to see what kind of art they wanted to see," Flegal said. "The whole school [came] out and [was] able to paint the base coat onto the mural."

On Thursday, Sims attached messages to the paintbrush that every student used on the mural and handed it back to them.

Several other schools and classes have visited during the festival or been a part of painting one of the murals.

The Festival ends Friday with a ribbon cutting, celebration and block party. It's happening in Downtown Greencastle from 6 - 9 p.m. at the following locations:

Putnam County Convention & Visitors Bureau (main stage) — 12 W. Washington Street, Greencastle, IN

Banner Graphic building — 100 N. Jackson Street, Greencastle, IN

South Indiana Street — between US 231 and West Walnut Streets

More information on Friday's block party is available here.

