Newest Safe Haven Baby Box dedicated in Putnam County

GREENCASTLE — The state's newest Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Tuesday at the Putnam County Emergency Operations Center.

The box allows a mother to surrender her newborn up to 30 days old without fear of prosecution. To date, nearly a dozen babies have been placed in Indiana's Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

"Being able to provide this resource to not only mothers, fathers, anybody that wants to make this safe, anonymous surrender, it's an amazing opportunity to be able to provide," said Kelly Russ, chief of Putnam County Emergency Medical Services.

The installation came just a week after two other baby boxes went into operation in Brownsburg and Terre Haute.

