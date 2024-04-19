Quality Life Center dedicated to late radio host Jerry Wade

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis legend was honored on Friday by a senior center that meant so much to him.

Quality Life Adult Services Day Center on Post Road was re-named the Jerry Wade Center.

The late radio host for 106.7 WTLC served as a director there, where he made everyone part of his family.

He hosted dance parties and more to keep it fun while promoting health and fitness.

Jerry always said the center was home for him. He passed away suddenly in early January, but his legacy will forever live on.

"Jerry made everybody feel as if they are family so we do our best here at Quality Life to remember Jerry and all he did for the community and for us," said Jada, Jerry's partner.

Jerry's family, friends, the mayor and fellow radio hosts joined the ribbon cutting this afternoon.

On Saturday, there will be a dance party on Monument Circle starting at noon in Jerry's honor.