INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a night of R&B music!

The R&B Music Experience, featuring powerhouse artists Ashanti, Lil Kim, 112, Donell Jones, and Mya, is set to take the stage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, June 20.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, April 4.

For ticket information, click here.