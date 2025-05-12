Raccoon causes power outage, delays Zionsville Community Schools

ZIONSVILLE — Zionsville Community Schools announced a two-hour delay for students on Monday due to a power outage caused by an unwelcome visitor—a raccoon.

The district reported that the outage was affecting multiple school buildings, prompting officials to adjust the start time and notify families through social media.

At 8 a.m., the district plans to provide an update with new information regarding the situation.

Boone REMC, the local electric company, confirmed it was aware of the significant outage affecting the Eagle and Worth township areas.

As of 7 a.m., an outage map indicated that approximately 3,300 customers were without power.

In their update, Boone REMC noted that extensive damage to a substation was discovered, directly linked to the antics of the mischievous raccoon. "Thanks for your continued patience as our linemen make necessary repairs," BOONE REMC stated.

