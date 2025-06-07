Raising awareness during Men's Mental Health Month

INDIANAPOLIS — June is Men's Mental Health Month. Two men are putting together Men's Mental Health Week, hoping to start quarterly check-ins supporting men.

"I think the important thing is that too many men are carrying a lot of a load on their shoulders," John Harris said.

A load that Harris said no one should have to bear alone.

"As men, we're expected to do everything, but the one thing that they don't want us to do is speak about what it is that we're going through," Harris said.

"I think it is important for everyone to understand men's mental health. 1 in 5 men experience a mental health issue every year, yet only 1 in 3 seek professional help," said Patrice Stokes, a therapist with Inspired on Purpose.

That striking statistic is pushing John Harris and Cameron Hunt to do more for men.

"We're just stepping up to the plate and we're coming into swing and we're trying to break generational curses," Hunt said.

Thursday, June 12 kicks off “Real Men Deserve Therapy” men's mental health week summit.

The week starts with cigars and convos building up to the men's mental health summit on Saturday at the Fredrick Douglass Center.

Men's Wellness Collective

"Here's the beauty of it, it's free," Harris said.

"It takes a village to be able to work inside of here and to be able to socialize in your community," Hunt.

A village, Stokes said, is necessary to make a difference in the Hoosier State.

"Indiana has one of the highest rates of suicide, but particularly when it comes to this topic, suicide rates among men are 3.9 times higher than women," Stokes said.

Stokes said working through the stigmas and creating a comfortable space for loved ones is key.

"The landscape we're dealing with right now, there are a lot of challenges, and just the stress levels are very high. So being able to create safe spaces is so important," Stokes said.

"We're just looking for men to come out, honestly, and just enjoy themselves, but more importantly, get the help that you need. You're not by yourself," Harris said.