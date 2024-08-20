Raising money for reimagined Mpozi mural

BROAD RIPPLE— BRIDGE Collective and Broad Ripple Village Association is working together on a re-imagined rendering of the Mpozi Tolbert mural.

The mural of Mpozi was on the side of what is now Lit Cigar Lounge. A tribute to him was in alley way on Guilford Avenue since 2008. The mural was repainted in 2020 by artist Dan Thompson and last year was unexpectedly painted over.

RELATED | Mpozi Tolbert mural disappears suddenly

Mural paying tribute to beloved local artist repainted

"Broad ripple is one of the original cultural districts so we have to focus just as much on making it a fun place to be as a beautiful place to be and that includes a lot of great murals in the area and this is one we can’t wait to see put up," said Jordan Dillon with the Broad Ripple Village Association.

The new art display will be across the street from where the old one was on the side of Casba Bar. It will also feature an memorial to artist Ron Minor, DJ Indiana Jones.

"When you talk about Ron and Mpozi and the culture they were apart of, there’s dozens of other people that were apart of that and a lot of them still live there," said Thompson.

The goal is to raise $12,500 by September 19th. If that goal is reached, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will give BRIDGE Collective and BRVA a matching grant. It's part of the CreatING Places program.

"BRIDGE Collective is grateful for this opportunity to create two new pieces of public art, which will not only positively influence Broad Ripple Village and the Indianapolis public arts, but will also honor Mpozi Tolbert and Ron Miner and continue to inform on their legacy," said Shannon Wilson with BRIDGE Collective.

If you would like to donate and find out more about the project you can visit this link.

Project Details

