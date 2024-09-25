Raising money to connect kids through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana (BBBSCI) is kicking off its fiscal year with a huge fundraiser to help support youth.

"This is the very first day we met," Maggie Pollard said.

"We were both so young,” Aerail said.

"Yeah, I had just graduated. I was 22, she was 8," Pollard said.

Pollard and her "Little" Aerail "T" embarked on a journey nine years ago.

"My siblings were first matched before me," said Aerail. "I was like, what's going on? Why am I the last one? You know, she was just taking too long.”

“A few months is a long time for an 8-year-old," Pollard said.

It was a wait well worth the bond now shared that will last a lifetime.

"Aerial means the world to me," said Pollard. "She has not had the easiest life. She's had so much that she has gone through, and she has been able to stay strong and persevere and I am so proud of her. I truly feel in a lot of ways Big Brothers Big Sisters has kind of saved her life."

"You know sometimes I feel alone. I can't go to my mother; I can't go to my father. I can’t go to my siblings. I have to turn to her or without Big Brothers Big Sisters showing me her, I’m going to be completely honest, I wouldn't be here," Aerail said.

It was a life-changing experience, like BBBSCI hopes to expand throughout the community.

"The demand and need are there for services and the only way we move that forward is through financial resources," Caitlin Bain, Chief Development Officer for BBBSCI said.

Bain said their annual budget is near $3 million.

"79% of every donation made goes directly to our program," Bain said.

Revenue is generated mostly through donations and fundraising events, like "The Main Event" at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday.

"We're anticipating generating about $400,000 that will benefit the program directly. That's huge. Tremendous. One of the biggest fundraisers we see over the course of the year," Bain said.

These funds support more than 100 programs yearly for youth and help match close to a thousand "Littles" who are still waiting for a "Big."

"Sometimes when you are just giving money it can feel like you're not making a difference, but it truly is," Pollard said.

"My future is going to be bright, and I like that for me,” Aerail said.

Aerail graduates from Heron High School in May, she wants to study Special Ed Caretaking, Zoology, and Veterinary.

You can visit BBBSCIfor ways to give.