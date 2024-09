INDIANAPOLIS — One of the busiest traveled areas in the city got a little easier to navigate this week.

On Tuesday, the ramp from I-69 northbound to 82nd Street opened.

INDOT

Drivers can now access 82nd Street when traveling from I-465 north to I-69 north.

As of now, there is no access from 82nd Street from Binford Boulevard or I-465 East.

Clear Path 465 construction continues in the area so continue to monitor speed limits.