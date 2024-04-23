Ramp metering to begin on I-465 in May

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on the city's southeast and east sides will soon see changes meant to improve traffic flow and safety.

It's called ramp metering and involves traffic lights on some I-465 on-ramps.

PREVIOUS | Ramp metering traffic signals, variable speed limits coming to I-465 (wrtv.com)

Signals are already in place at I-465 entrance ramps between I-65 and I-70 on the south and east sides.

INDOT INDOT is installing ramp meetering traffic signals at five I-465 on-ramps between I-65 and I-70. This same stretch of highway is also getting new variable speed limit signs.

The state says this metering will control the frequency that cars are merging onto 465 during peak congestion hours.

It could mean drivers will come to a full stop on certain on-ramps at busy times of the day, rather than accelerating on the ramp like they might be used to.

"Some of the driving habits that we see in this area is unsafe merging as well as just speed in general, so this overall is to make this area safe," said Kyleigh Cramer with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Starting next week, you'll see the traffic lights flashing yellow to get you prepared for the change.

Then starting on Monday, May 6, the ramp metering will go into effect.

Variable speed limits are also planned in this area. Digital speed limit signs will be posted every half mile on both sides of I-465.

Speed limits will be increased or decreased by five miles per hour to match traffic conditions.