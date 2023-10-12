Randolph County boy uses grief to spur mission to open dialogues on suicide 

In this article, suicide prevention is mentioned. If you are struggling with your mental health, please reach out and call the National Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 988.

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Zyler Ogden met Mackaillah in seventh grade.

They became close friends over the next year.

"Mackaillah, she stood up for what she believed in," Zyler Ogden said, "And stood up for others."

In eighth grade, they saw each other in every single class during the school day.

They made each other laugh.

Zyler's mom, Christie Ogden, remembers the first time she met Mackaillah.

"She walked in and Zyler and her were just joking around," Christie Ogden said. "And instantly, I knew they had a connection. I knew that they were going to be close."

They both played basketball and they each cheered for the other at their respective games.

"She just made him really happy," Christie Ogden said.

In eighth grade, Mackaillah was Zyler's first date to a school dance.

"It was homecoming," Zyler said. "She just sent me the picture of her dress and I started freaking out. I was like, 'Oh no, I gotta find a tie. I got to find clothes that fit me right'."

Provided

Zyler's mother said this was a big night for Mackaillah too, as she was crowned homecoming princess that night.

Eighth grade seemed perfect, until a sad day this past February.

"We were worried because she wouldn't answer the text," Zyler said.

Mackaillah had not shown up for school.

She and Zyler had typically exchanged "good morning" texts, but on this day, there was no response.

Zyler says that is when he knew something was wrong.

By lunchtime, Zyler's gut feeling turned to heartache.

His parents had been called to the school office, where they informed him Mackaillah had taken her own life at just 13 years old.

The issue of suicide in Indiana

Mackenzie Pickerrell is the Executive Director of the Girl Coalition of Indiana, a subsidiary agency under the Girls Scouts of Indiana. They focus on girls' social issues and well-being.

In collaboration with the Indiana Youth Institute, the agency recently released an unprecedented study called the "2023 Indiana Girl Report."

It found, of the 36,000 girls in grades seven thru twelve who participated in the survey, more than 8,000 reported they seriously considered taking their lives in 2021 and 2022.

Additionally, 17.5% of the girls surveyed made a plan to attempt suicide.

The study also points out 47% of middle and high school girls in our state experienced depression, a feeling of hopelessness for two weeks or more.

"As we were combing through the data, it was very clear girls are in a state of crisis and they have enormous potential," Pickerrell said.

Pickerrell says it's key to monitor girls and how they are using and reacting to social media. She urges both parents and peers to have daily conversations to gauge how girls are faring and feeling.

She says the Indiana Girl Report shows nearly half of Hoosier girls in middle and high school are feeling some sort of depression and anxiety.

"And so, we never want girls to feel alone in this challenge and their struggle," Pickerrell said. "And we hope they will reach out and build positive connections with their peers, with their trusted adults."

Remembering Mackaillah

Mackaillah's suicide shows us the problem is real and not solely a collection of numbers.

It's affecting families and loved ones.

Her suicide left Zyler in shock.

He felt the entire situation was just a dream and felt he would soon wake up from the nightmare.

The morning after Mackaillah's death, Zyler expressed to his mother he wanted to make bracelets to pass out to classmates. He told his mother, 'Mackaillah must have felt so alone, that she couldn't tell us.'

The bracelets read, "You're loved and you are not alone."

Mackaillah's name is printed on the other side.

What started with bracelets has grown into a non-profit, founded by Zyler called Chasing Sunsets, Inc.

It has become a growing organization in Randolph County, where Zyler and his family reside.

Chasing Sunsets, Inc. uses proceeds from fundraisers to raise awareness about suicide and mental health.

Provided

Zyler's non-profit is reaching people on social media, and in person, offering daily affirmations, links and contact information for suicide prevention resources and counseling.

The organization is aiming to remove a stigma and open honest dialogues about mental health and thoughts of suicide.

"Maybe I'll be able to help families not have to go through what we went through or make someone not want to hurt themselves," Zyler said.

"He's starting these conversations at the barber shop, at the hair salon, in church," Christie Ogden said. "And getting more people to open up and talk about things that they need to talk about."

Zyler has created another tool to get his peers to open up about mental health and wellness.

Through Chasing Sunsets, Inc., Zyler has raised enough money to provide five $500 scholarships for students in Randolph County.

To become eligible, applicants are asked to submit an essay to Chasing Sunsets, Inc. about the role mental health plays in their lives and relationships.

In the coming years, Zyler wants to offer more money and more scholarships.

Zyler's effort to not only keep Mackaillah's memory alive, but also to urge people to check in with their loved ones.

"Let them tell you what they are feeling, and please let them know that they are loved, and they are not alone," Zyler said.