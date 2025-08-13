Rascal Flatts to bring "Life Is A Highway" tour to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Rascal Flatts has announced that their "Life Is A Highway" tour will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on February 7th.

Known for their chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances, the trio is set to deliver a night of music that fans won't want to miss.

Rascal Flatts gained immense popularity with their 2006 cover of Tom Cochrane's "Life Is A Highway," featured in the animated film "Cars." The song became a massive hit, solidifying the band's place in country music history. They are also renowned for other fan favorites such as "What Hurts the Most," "Fast Cars and Freedom," and "My Wish."

Joining Rascal Flatts as opening acts will be fellow country artists Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting August 22nd at 10 a.m.