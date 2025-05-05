Real ID deadline is on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline to get your Real ID is on Wednesday, May 7th. On Friday morning, Colton Kanik went to the BMV to get his. He has an out-of-state wedding to go to.

“My ID is not a real ID yet, so I came in to get a Real ID unfortunately, I was not able to get one today,” said Kanik.

Kanik had issues because he didn’t have the physical copy of his Social Security card.

“Which is adding way more layers of problems than I thought that it would be,” said Kanik.

To avoid issues, here is what you need to bring.Documents that prove your identity, lawful status, proof of social security, proof of Indiana residency, and if you changed your name, you need documents for that too.

It can be a passport, birth certificate, W2 form or social security card.

The changes are going into effect because of a recommendation by the 9/11 commission. It was passed in 2005.

“We had 50 states issuing 50 different licenses and one of the recommendations was we need one national baseline set of security standards so that we know the person standing there is the person on the ID,” said Jessica Mayley, the regional spokesperson for TSA.

The holdup has been trying to get all states compliant and COVID-19.

“We knew passengers didn’t have enough time to get it done at that point,” said Mayley.

If you are going to fly this week without a complaint ID, you should expect delays, extra screenings, and the possibility of not making it through security.

“We’re optimistic. We have plans in place and every airport has flexibility in the way they are going to enforce this,” said Mayley.

If you don’t have your real ID you can bring a passport or anything on this list.

