Recent funding cuts could impact services at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Dana Bradford reflects on her childrens' memories made at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. For the past five years, she has documented their joyful moments through her phone.

“It’s important to have a safe space where kids feel comfortable, away from outside influences that can lead them in the wrong direction,” Bradford said.

However, federal funding cuts are threatening that safety net. Last month, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced a reduction of $400 million in AmeriCorps grants, forcing local nonprofits to scramble to maintain their services.

WRTV

“When we lose that funding, we lose the support that provides that safe place for kids,” Maggie A. Lewis, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, stated.

With the funding cuts, the organization is feeling the effects.

“We’ve lost the funding, so we are making adjustments now. Our staff builds vital relationships with our youth every day,” Lewis added.

The repercussions of the cuts are stark. Staff members say they are now tasked with taking on the roles of multiple people to ensure that children receive the attention and support they need, as families share their concerns.

“If you are letting go of the staff, are we still going to have a Boys and Girls Club?” Rhashaa Price, Unit Director, at the Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club,expressed.

WRTV

For many families, the Boys and Girls Club is more than just an after-school program; it’s a lifeline. As Bradford puts it, “Boys and Girls Club saves lives.”

For information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, click here.