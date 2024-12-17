Record-breaking number of stuffed animals donated to Indy Fuel’s 2024 Teddy Bear Toss

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the weekend, Indy Fuel’s Teddy Bear Toss received a record-breaking number of stuffed animals.

The Teddy Bear Toss was held at the Fishers Event Center on Saturday night in partnership with WRTV.

WRTV

Right after the first goal from Ryan Gagnier in the second period, attendees threw thousands of stuffed animals onto the rink.

Indy Fuel says they received a total of 6,852 stuffed animals, which is the most in the Teddy Bear Toss’ history. The toys will be donated to several different charities.

Since the very first Teddy Bear Toss, the two organizations have now donated nearly 50,000 stuffed animals to children in the Indianapolis area.