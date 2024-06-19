RecyleForce celebrates moving into it’s permanent facility

INDIANAPOLIS — Repurposing the things we throw away while giving those who need it a second chance is the goal of RecycleForce in Marion County.

This Juneteenth, the non-profit had a historic moment.

WRTV

For the first time in its 28-year history, they are in their permanent facility on the east side of Indianapolis, located at 816 N Sherman Dr.

The organization has been helping formerly incarcerated individuals re-enter society since it began. Before their east side location, they had two other facilities that the found says they kept getting gentrified out of.

WRTV

"We can't be gentrified out,” Gregg Keesling, President and Founder of RecycleForce, said. “You know, what we do is sometimes something economic development folks don't think fit well. Now, we have a permanent home, so we are not going anywhere."

WRTV

For people like India Coleman, RecycleForce has been a godsend. It allowed to her to be ready to re-enter society after her incarceration.

"I landed this job while I was incarcerated,” Coleman said. “It was awesome to come out and have a job and not have to go through the stress of looking for one and possibly being turned down."

WRTV

Leslie Sanders has a similar story. He has been out of prison for five years and says RecycleForce has changed his life, not only professionally but personally as well.

The organization helped him get his driver’s license and a place to live.

WATCH | RecycleForce unveils new facility

RecycleForce unveils new facility

"With the help of one of my bosses here, I was able to get an apartment,” Sanders, Transportation Supervisor at RecycleForce, said. “Now, I actually just bought a trailer. It's not much but it's mine and I own it."

Every year, RecycleForce says they help anywhere from 300 to 400 people. A number they say they will be able to double with their new facility.

WRTV

According to data collected by the Indiana Department of Corrections and RecycleForce, the program reduces recidivism by six-point two percent.

That reduction in readmission to prison and jail led to saving $3,565 per person by reducing the cost of judicial administration and law enforcement expenses.

WRTV

That is why participants hope the public will understand how important this new facility is to helping people who have made a mistake get back on track.

"I am working on my expungement now, so yes it's changed my whole life,” Sanders said. “Realize RecycleForce really helps ex-offenders.”

RecycleForce is working to expand its footprint even more in the future. In fact, they hope to break ground on a project to expand their facility by this time next year.

WRTV

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, the non-profit also celebrated the renaming of the street they are located on to Second Chance Way.