Registration open for Colts 5K Run/Walk and Blue's Fun Run at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Registration for the third annual Blue's Fun Run and for the 14th annual Indianapolis Colts 5K Run/Walk is now open.

The Colts 5K Run/Walk will give participants the opportunity to finish the race on the 50-yard line and enjoy a post-race celebration with awards, music, food, and drink specials.

Early registration begins at $40, but the Colts say the registration price will increase on June 29.

Participants will receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and the option of adding a specially-priced ticket for one of three regular season home games against AFC South rivals – Houston (Sept. 27), Tennessee (Oct. 18) or Jacksonville (Week 18, exact date is to be determined) at checkout.

For Blue's Fun Run, kids ages four-12 can join the run for $20 and will receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and access to the post-race celebration. Registration is free for current Blue’s Club+ members.

Both events take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

More information can be found here.