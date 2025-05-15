Registration open for IMPD Teen Academy, campers excited for G.R.E.A.T camp

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is making an effort to keep kids on the right track this summer.

It's getting ready for its Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T) camp.

"It helps us like learn how to behave and to not become bad people. And it teaches us good things and teaches us to do the right instead of the wrong," said camper Paige Schroder.

"We talk about how we can control ourselves and make sure that we don't get in any danger, like join any gangs and stuff like that, and Officer Gurnell talks to us and tells us how to be safe," said camper Miles Berry.

At the center of the G.R.E.A.T camp is Officer Marilyn Gurnell.

"We teach those life skills that they can use to make sure that they stay focused on their future," said Officer. Gurnell. "I hope to continue their respect training, their conflict resolution, decision making and their anger management skills to continue throughout the summer program."

Officer Gurnell aims to teach the kids these important skills in an engaging way for the short time they have them.

"For the couple of weeks that we do have them, two age groups, the elementary age group and the middle school, and some of the children. They love the program so much that they do come back," she said.

She helps kids build character and teaches them to act like someone is always watching.

"Over the years, I've had adults I taught whose children come in for camp. The adults come back to me and say, 'Thank you for all the skills that you taught me from when I was younger. I remember how to set goals. I remember how to walk away from conflicts and it's made me who I am today,'" said Officer Gurnell.

Those are inspirational skills Liza Duncan wants to share.

"Remember, your future can be whatever you want it to be, and if you keep focused on your priorities and set your mind straight on what you want to do, it will help in the future," said Duncan.

For Draymonte, it's led to new friendships

"You get to talk to other people that you don't go to other schools with and stuff like that," said Draymonte.

Former G.R.E.A.T camp student and now Major Corey Mims said summer is a crucial time for positive activities.

"If we don't keep them busy, they'll find ways to keep themselves busy or occupied," said Maj. Mims.

Registration for IMPD's 4th annual teen academy is underway. It's a chance to have hands-on experiences within the police department, including field trips, food, K9, mounted patrol and more.

"Being able to relate with the kids on a personal level, have conversations with them throughout the week, and learn some of their hobbies, their likes and dislikes, and they get to learn a lot about us as people as well. I think that's the main takeaway," said Maj. Mims. "This allows the parents, guardians to bring them to a safe environment, to hang out with us, learn a little bit about law enforcement, while also visiting different things throughout the city."

IMPD's G.R.E.A.T camp will be held the first two weeks of June. The teen academy is the third week of June.