Regulators OK 195-megawatt solar farm for central Indiana

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — State regulators have approved a deal by utility AES Indiana to build a sprawling solar farm in central Indiana that could generate enough electricity to power more than 30,000 homes.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the project, which will stretch across nearly 1,800 acres in Clinton County, in an area about 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the project, called Hardy Hills, will generate 195 megawatts of electricity, making it one of Indiana’s largest solar farms.

AES Indiana is buying the project from Chicago-based Invenergy for an undisclosed price.

Construction is expected to begin this fall.